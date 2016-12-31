Baby eagle emerges from its shell as watch continues for its sibling

1:16 Do we still need Daylight-Saving Time? Pause

4:50 A grateful Sheriff John Snaza eager to get back on the beat

1:12 Husky fans W-hoop it up at airport tailgate party

1:37 Lacey fire victim recounts Christmas Day blaze

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

2:19 Highlights: Timberline turns up defense, routs Emerald Ridge 62-41

1:30 Many Layers to Massage Industry

2:27 Canoe Journey: It's about strength, sharing and tradition

1:06 UW guard David Crisp talks about his hot streak