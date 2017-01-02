Air travelers stuck in long customs lines thanks to nationwide outage

Customers at several airports were stranded in long lines Monday night following a nationwide Customs and Border Protection outage.
Customs and Border Protection has nationwide outage. Expect delays in passenger processing until the system is restored.— Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 3, 2017
Travelers stuck in the lines posted pictures, videos and complaints on social media. Passengers at airports in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Chicago and Boston were experiencing long delays.
Please be advised, @CustomsBorder outage is nationwide. They are working to restore. Thanks for your patience.— Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) January 2, 2017
A spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection told NBC News the agency was “taking immediate action to address the technology disruption.”
Customs line at Atlanta airport snaking around multiple wings of building. Supposedly homeland security system down pic.twitter.com/EtSMhWHQgV— Jordana Merran (@JordanaMerran) January 3, 2017
Holy... this line at Chicago customs is UNBELIEVABLE. Started 15 mins ago, will note when done— Garwynn (@XDAGarwynn) January 3, 2017
Disney-length lines for customs at @BostonLogan because of a "nation-wide computer outage". #happynewyear #boston #travellingwoes— Anouska (@Anouskaisonline) January 3, 2017
