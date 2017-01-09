Before title game, Alabama’s already beat Clemson in college football’s money game

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video Pause

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

0:31 Governor Scott press conference at Broward General

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

5:27 Fighting terrorism and Islamophobia at the grassroots level

3:10 Muslim feminist challenges stereotypes with literature

1:42 BSO update on shooting at FLL

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia