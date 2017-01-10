Fox secretly settled sexual harassment allegations made against Bill O’Reilly

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia Pause

1:24 Rainier’s old schoolhouse gets new life

6:22 Business Q&A with State Farm Insurance agent Kevin Hayward

1:56 Tumwater vs Centralia Boys Basketball

2:32 Governor Inslee Comes to Tumwater High

9:24 Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls: "I'm just a kid from Flint with a lot of heart and toughness"

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

3:28 President Obama's way with words

1:11 Deshaun Watson explains decision to enter the NFL draft