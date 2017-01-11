This ex-US senator tried to get others to walk out when he was kicked off the plane

10:00 Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO Pause

1:19 What happened when the Georgia Tech swim team got snowed in?

2:21 91-year-old keeps on truckin' at grocery store job

2:25 Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable on Seattle's running game heading to Atlanta

1:24 Rainier’s old schoolhouse gets new life

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

6:22 Business Q&A with State Farm Insurance agent Kevin Hayward

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

3:39 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar talks Malik Dime injury, previews California