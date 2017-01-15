Packers and Cowboys fans and players stuck in AT&T Stadium during tornado warning

As if losing in the playoffs in the game’s final seconds wasn’t bad enough, the Dallas Cowboys and their fans were forced to linger for several hours in the arena where their season ended due to severe weather in the Arlington, Texas, region.
AccuWeather reports that a tornado touched down in Arlington, and the area is under a flash flood and severe weather warning from the National Weather Service.
Social media reports also show rain and wind pounding the region as fans remained inside AT&T Stadium.
Those cars are half submerged right outside of AT&T stadium pic.twitter.com/3Cuvdrp92M— Bothic Brawford (@Crawfecy) January 16, 2017
According to WFAA, security announced fans will not be able to leave the stadium until at least 10 p.m. central time.
8:58 pm, and we're hearing that it will still be another hour before they start letting people out of AT&T Stadium, per security.— Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 16, 2017
Even the game’s winners and the visitors, the Green Bay Packers, were stuck in AT&T Stadium as well, according to NFL.com.
At 9:49 p.m. local time, the severe weather warning was lifted and fans were allowed to leave the stadium, according to social media reports.
Latest update on the weather here at AT&T Stadium after Cowboys' loss to Green Bay: pic.twitter.com/aDzTi5VTSQ— Brandon George (@DMN_George) January 16, 2017
