What’s anxious and angry? The world on the eve of Trump

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral Pause

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

0:26 Celebrating Presley's birthday with an Elvis Dash 2017

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

1:51 Cruising the blues at Mount Bachelor near Bend

1:08 South Sound Relays Boys Swimming

2:01 Sid Otton statue unveiled Saturday in Tumwater