As pot prices drop, legal growers scramble to cut production costs

0:50 'Power' march Pause

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

1:26 MLK Day education rally draws thousands to the Capitol

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

0:22 Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

2:32 Governor Inslee Comes to Tumwater High

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration