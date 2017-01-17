He lost nearly everyone he loved while in prison. Now he’s free – but so alone

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

2:12 Trying to meet the growing need for Latino doctors in California

0:50 'Power' march

1:26 MLK Day education rally draws thousands to the Capitol

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

2:01 Sid Otton statue unveiled Saturday in Tumwater

3:50 Lorenzo Romar discusses Washington's 76-69 loss at Stanford

0:22 Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged