Got milk? You could get cash back because farmers slaughtered cows to drive up prices

If you bought milk or dairy products in California, Kansas, Missouri or 12 other states from 2003 to now, you may be eligible for a little cash.
The money is the result of a class-action lawsuit alleging that milk-producing companies, including the National Milk Producers Federation and Land O’Lakes, conspired to limit the production of raw farm milk by slaughtering cows prematurely, thus raising the price of milk and other fresh dairy products. The defendants have denied wrongdoing or liability for the claims.
The parties involved have reached a settlement of $52 million, according to a website set up for claimants. Individuals can receive anywhere from $10 to $20, and entities, like a school, could receive between $140 and $560.
Claims can be filed at www.boughtmilk.com or submitted by mail to Fresh Milk Products Antitrust Litigation, P.O. Box 43430, Providence, RI 02940-3430.
Anyone who has bought milk or other dairy products, such as half-and-half, yogurt, cream, cottage cheese, cream cheese and sour cream can file a claim, as long as they are or were residents of one of these states from 2003 to the present:
▪ California
▪ Arizona
▪ Michigan
▪ Missouri
▪ Nebraska
▪ Nevada
▪ New Hampshire
▪ Oregon
▪ Wisconsin
▪ Vermont
▪ West Virginia
▪ South Dakota
▪ Massachusetts
▪ Kansas
▪ Washington, D.C.
▪ Tennessee
The deadline to file a claim is Jan. 31, 2017.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments