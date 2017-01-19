Once stabbed 32 times by a jealous ex-boyfriend, she’s marrying the man who saved her

The night Melissa Dohme almost died was also the night she met the man with whom she would one day fall in love.
But that night, in the early morning hours of Jan. 24, 2012, romance was far from the mind of both Dohme and her future fiancee, Cameron Hill. That night, Dohme was fighting for her life, bleeding from 32 stab wounds inflicted upon her by an ex-boyfriend.
At the time, Dohme was 20 years old and living in Clearwater, Florida. She and her then-boyfriend, Robert Burton, had gotten into an argument in October 2011 that ended with Burton punching her, she told the BBC. They broke up and stopped speaking for months, according to CBS News, until that night in early 2012.
By Dohme’s account, Burton called her repeatedly that night around 2 a.m., asking her for a hug. When she refused, he began crying, per CBS News. She gave in and drove over to his house. When she finally did hug him, he began stabbing her, over and over. Two witnesses were able to intervene and stop the attack as Burton fled, per ABC News.
“He was just stabbing over and over with the switch blade knife and that's when I was leaving my hands up because I knew he was trying to stab me in the eyes and heart," Dohme said later.
Dohme was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. According to the surgeon who operated on her that night, she died twice while they fought to stop the bleeding, only for her to recover both times. After three hours, she was eventually stabalized.
And from there she embarked on a miraculous recovery. She eventually was able to attend college and began speaking out in public schools about domestic violence, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
In October 2012, she met the group of first responders responsible for transporting her to the hospital and saving her life. Among them was Hill, a 17-year veteran of the fire department, who said he was “in awe of how far she'd come,” and asked her to dinner with the rest of his crew, per Fox 13.
Once there, the two instantly connected, she told the BBC, talking for six hours. Within months, they began dating, and Hill was there as Dohme forgave Burton in court before he was sentenced to life in prison, per ABC News.
“It's definitely tough to look at the guy who tried to kill the girl that I love, but it's a little easier now that I know he got what he deserved,” Hill said at the time.
In May 2015, Dohme was honored by the Tampa Bay Rays by being asked to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a game. But before she actually threw the pitch, Hill proposed.
In a first-person account published by the BBC, Dohme called it the “most surprising moment of my whole life.”
The couple will exchange vows in March 2017.
I get to see my wedding dress again tomorrow!!!! It's here it's here can't wait. First fitting— Melissa Dohme (@MelissaDohme) January 17, 2017
