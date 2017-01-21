White women’s support for Trump is a thorny issue for some marchers of color

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

2:11 Opposing Views: Artesian Commons - Safe or Scary?

1:31 Grant will help preserve Olympia Brewing Co. artwork

2:16 Peacock Vintage struts antiques with a mid-century modern twist

2:05 Legislative leadership offers early session outlines

0:59 Olympia's Artesian Commons draws diverse visitors

0:22 Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged

0:38 Crowds of women arrive for Women's March on Washington