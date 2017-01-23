Trump fires up English-only debate with missing WhiteHouse.gov Spanish page

Donald Trump has taken down the White House’s Spanish-language website, and in the process, may have kicked off another fiery English-only debate.
Some scholars see the decision as a sign of the president’s “America First” message of protectionism, but worry it’ll be taken as an affront to the many Latin-Americans who identify with the language.
“The removal of Spanish says something about English monolingualism, but it also says something about the speakers of Spanish,” said Phillip Carter, a sociolinguist professor at Florida International University in Miami. “Are you in or are you out? Suddenly they’re out.”
The United States doesn’t have an official language. The founders debated it, but the idea was abandoned because Americans spoke so many different languages that making English the only official language would be considered tyrannical – the reason many American residents had fled their home countries.
The White House “español” page, which appears to have been taken down after 5 p.m. on Friday, was not the only page removed. Pages dealing with LGBT issues, climate change, health care, and civil liberties also disappeared.
In response to a question, White House press secretary Sean Spicer says the computer team is “working hard” to build the website, but did not address a specific question about Spanish content.
“We’ve got the IT folks working overtime right now to continue to get all of that up to speed. And trust me, it’s just going to take a little bit more time but we’re working piece-by-piece to get that done,” he said.
Trump’s rhetoric on language during the campaign, however, has fueled more concerns. During the Republican primary last year, Trump criticized Jeb Bush, the former governor of Florida and a fellow Republican candidate, for speaking Spanish, stating, “He should really set an example by speaking English in the United States.”
States have taken a different approach in order to communicate with residents who speak multiple languages. Some, like Florida, have multilingual ballots for election. Miami Dade county has ballets in three languages. In San Francisco, several languages have to be added to the ballots.
Mauro Mujica, chairman and CEO of U.S. English, a group that supports making English the official language of the USA, said it’s only been a day and the administration may simply have not completed the work of producing a Spanish-language site. But he questioned why Spanish should be given a priority and not others of the more than 300 languages spoken in the United States.
“I see nothing wrong with the webpage being in English,” Mujica said. “Almost everything else is in English. I got the Wall street Journal this morning in English. I don’t ask them to give me a few pages in Spanish.”
