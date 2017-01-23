Donald Trump gives Illinois man $10,000 to help pay for dad’s cancer treatment

A 24-year-old single dad from Illinois not only got front row seats to the inauguration eve concert, he got “that extra fight” for his dad.
Fox 32 reports Shane Bouvet, a Trump campaign volunteer, met President Donald Trump and received a $10,000 check to help cover the costs of his father’s cancer treatment.
“He (Trump) is such a genuine, caring, loving person who just really cares about the American people,” Bouvet told Fox News. “For what he did for my dad and gave him that extra fight, I don’t know how I’ll ever repay him.”
Bouvet told Fox News that Trump was inspired by a story about him in The Washington Post.
“The unlikely meeting between Donald Trump and the 24-year-old from rural Illinois occurred before a concert at the Lincoln Memorial,” Fox 32 News wrote. “While at the concert, Bouvet was escorted by a Secret Service member to meet the president.”
Trump reportedly spoke on the phone with Bouvet’s father and then wrote the check.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments