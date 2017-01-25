Are waterboarding, ‘black site’ CIA prisons back on the table?

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says Pause

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

1:32 Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting

0:59 Olympia's Artesian Commons draws diverse visitors

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

0:22 Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged

0:54 Just hop in your bright orange survival capsule if tsunami hits Washington

1:58 Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei on first day of 2017 training camp

2:26 Highlights: Bodoia baffles Bears again in 68-62 Bellarmine Prep win