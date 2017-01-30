New legal challenge to Trump immigration order comes from the government

2:19 Veterans Court graduates receive homemade quilts Pause

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:08 Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington"

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze

1:10 Lacey considers sales tax bump to cover road repairs

1:30 Volunteers build ramp for disabled Olympia girl

0:50 Former County and Port Commissioner's home destroyed in Sunday fire

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video