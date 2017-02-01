A serial thief got out of jail. The next thing he stole would be his last

1:10 Lacey considers sales tax bump to cover road repairs Pause

1:08 Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington"

3:03 Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee

2:19 Veterans Court graduates receive homemade quilts

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze

1:56 Sparks fly at heated competition among top high school welders

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

8:26 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on how the Seahawks season ended at ATL, what's next with Kam Chancellor