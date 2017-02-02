Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump’s brand amid threats of boycott, citing declining sales

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread? Pause

1:10 Lacey considers sales tax bump to cover road repairs

2:19 Veterans Court graduates receive homemade quilts

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

1:16 White House on military raid in Yemen: "It is a successful operation by all standards"

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic