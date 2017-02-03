Super Bowl online: See the game, learn some new taunts

3:29 Policing the fashion picks from Trump's inauguration day Pause

1:45 How to get more time to file your tax return

1:31 What to do if you are missing your W-2

2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes

1:04 Do you need a nap?

1:00 President encourages Senate Republicans to 'go nuclear' on SCOTUS nomination

1:06 Are your kids getting enough sleep?

1:10 Lacey considers sales tax bump to cover road repairs

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?