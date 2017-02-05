Trump picks the Patriots to win the Super Bowl by eight points. How likely is that?

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration Pause

1:21 Owls Swoop in for library visit

2:46 Police use of deadly force discussion at Legislative Academy

0:17 Snowfall begins in Tumwater

1:10 Lacey considers sales tax bump to cover road repairs

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population

5:51 Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career

2:32 Highlights: Skipper-Brown's double-double lifts Hawks to first-round bye

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia