Patriots’ Super Bowl win earns one fan a date with tennis star Genie Bouchard

0:46 Sunday snow gives the South Sound a real taste of winter Pause

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

2:46 Police use of deadly force discussion at Legislative Academy

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population

1:21 Owls Swoop in for library visit

0:48 Holder Ridge hike at Taylor Mountain near Maple Valley

2:32 Highlights: Skipper-Brown's double-double lifts Hawks to first-round bye

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

5:51 Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career