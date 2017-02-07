Man exposing himself while driving drunk in pink lingerie had guns in car, cops say

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population Pause

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

2:29 Women's March draws large crowd in Fresno

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

0:49 Super Sledding at Jim Brown Park

1:21 Owls Swoop in for library visit

2:46 Police use of deadly force discussion at Legislative Academy

5:51 Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career