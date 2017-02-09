University officials investigating Hitler Valentine’s Day card handed out on campus

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator' Pause

0:16 250-pound gator visits front porch of SC home

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

2:49 Aretha Franklin performs at the inauguration of President Obama

3:27 Highlights: Hamilton dishes, Matthews dunks in Wilson's 69-62 win over North Thurston

5:51 Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees