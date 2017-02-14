She thought she could vote. But now this mother of 4 is getting 8 years in prison

1:04 River Ridge's Jordan Skipper-Brown talks art of the dunk Pause

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

1:10 Shelter quickly fills with Oroville dam evacuees

1:50 Eric Trump talks during Charlotte visit

0:39 A solemn souvenir of imprisonment in their own country

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

1:13 Live Oak resident prepares for the worst

6:16 Emergency officials give update on the Oroville Dam spillway damage, repairs, evacuations

2:26 How America has changed: 225 years of statistics