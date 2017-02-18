DHS orders wide expansion of who can be deported

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices Pause

3:38 Local wrestlers qualify for Mat Classic XXIX semifinals

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

1:59 Students study threat from invasive New Zealand Mudsnails

8:28 Mary Matsuda Gruenewald tells of going to WW2 internment camps

3:46 Black Hills guts out district title win over familiar foe

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

1:30 Sweet notes at Medicine Creek Winery's Chocolate and Wine Festival