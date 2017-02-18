Despite high scores, NBA Dunk Contest falls flat for most fans

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do? Pause

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

3:04 Heartbreaking video of the return of a fallen soldier

3:17 Capital punches a ticket to the Class 3A tournament with a victory over North Thurston

1:59 Students study threat from invasive New Zealand Mudsnails

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

1:22 After 17 years The Mailbox still delivering service to its customers