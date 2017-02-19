‘Life happened too fast’: Young baseball star’s final year was filled with turmoil

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants Pause

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

3:01 Paper planes soar at Olympic Flight Museum

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

1:59 Students study threat from invasive New Zealand Mudsnails

3:17 Capital punches a ticket to the Class 3A tournament with a victory over North Thurston

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

3:38 Local wrestlers qualify for Mat Classic XXIX semifinals