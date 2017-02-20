Sessions letter from last year shows new DHS orders have long history

2:04 Se'He'Wa'Mish Days Pow-Wow pageantry on display Pause

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

1:22 After 17 years The Mailbox still delivering service to its customers

1:59 Students study threat from invasive New Zealand Mudsnails

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

3:17 Capital punches a ticket to the Class 3A tournament with a victory over North Thurston

3:01 Paper planes soar at Olympic Flight Museum

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:26 The REDS open the 9th Oly Old Time Festival