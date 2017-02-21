Hunters shot near border blamed illegal immigrants. But they shot each other, cops say

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington Pause

1:08 How did the Port of Grays Harbor bring Overstock.com to Satsop?

3:01 Paper planes soar at Olympic Flight Museum

1:56 Sparks fly at heated competition among top high school welders

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

2:38 Nelson Cruz arrives at Mariners training camp

8:28 Mary Matsuda Gruenewald tells of going to WW2 internment camps

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia