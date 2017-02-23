Join the #MagicResistance: Witches want you to help them cast a spell on Donald Trump this Friday

2:57 Resident regrets following and photographing man walking in Waldo Pause

1:24 Waldo homeowners group tries to make amends after man’s arrest

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

4:56 SPSCC vs Grays Harbor Men's Basketball

1:56 Sparks fly at heated competition among top high school welders

1:08 How did the Port of Grays Harbor bring Overstock.com to Satsop?

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington