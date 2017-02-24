Teen talked of killing in the name of ISIS. But the question remains, why?

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product Pause

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do.

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

2:43 Survey reveals Trump voters and Clinton supporters watch the Oscars differently

1:56 Sparks fly at heated competition among top high school welders

1:08 How did the Port of Grays Harbor bring Overstock.com to Satsop?

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners