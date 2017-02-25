Hailed a hero, bar shooting victim says he did 'what was naturally right to do'

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package Pause

2:03 UWT Writing Lab at center of controversy over statement on race in writing

3:33 W.F. West beats Wapato in 2A girls basketball regional playoffs

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

2:54 Downtown Olympia parking

1:08 How did the Port of Grays Harbor bring Overstock.com to Satsop?

2:43 Survey reveals Trump voters and Clinton supporters watch the Oscars differently

2:29 W.F. West turns up defense, coasts to regional win over Wapato

1:37 2016 Show-N-Shine Car Show in Tenino