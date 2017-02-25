Former NFL player says he can’t recite the alphabet because he played pro football

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero Pause

1:27 Longtime downtown business owners offer recipe for success

0:46 Sunday snow gives the South Sound a real taste of winter

2:03 UWT Writing Lab at center of controversy over statement on race in writing

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

1:32 Fantasy flourishes at Danger Room Comics

1:05 Olympia rush-hour traffic

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners