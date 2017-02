Widespread sexual harassment, discrimination alleged at Jared and Kay jewelry giant

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain Pause

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using

1:36 Just Housing advocates protest removal of homeless from behind Olympia Federal Savings

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:24 Olympias Madison Scenic Park gets spruced up for spring

5:18 Lorenzo Romar discusses Huskies' 79-71 loss at Washington State