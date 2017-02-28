Trump looks to reset his presidency, again, with speech to Congress

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using Pause

7:12 Activist's encounter with Fort Worth police becomes key part of 5th Circuit ruling (Part 2)

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

2:51 We try the new Girl Scout cookie flavors for you

1:36 Just Housing advocates protest removal of homeless from behind Olympia Federal Savings

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections