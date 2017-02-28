Injuries reported as car runs into people at Alabama Mardi Gras parade

A car ran into people at the start of a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on Tuesday, and multiple injuries have been reported. The City of Gulf Shores tweeted that the parade has been canceled.
Al.com reported that the car was part of the parade and struck a marching band that had just entered the street. It reported that 11 teenagers were injured, but the extent of the injuries was not known.
The Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade is cancelled due to an injury at the start of the lineup. More information to... https://t.co/TEiBhH2AWa— City of Gulf Shores (@City_GulfShores) February 28, 2017
Highway 59 will remain closed indefinitely until the police clear the scene. We will get you more information as... https://t.co/svzBeQn8uL— City of Gulf Shores (@City_GulfShores) February 28, 2017
Seeking Assistance:— Gulf Shores Police (@GulfShoresPD) February 28, 2017
If you witnessed and/or captured photos /video send any images of the scene to LT. Cowan at
bcowan@gulfshoresal.gov
Breaking: Car plows into crowd at Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Ala.; injuries reported. https://t.co/jRzZjCLehc pic.twitter.com/LHRLU329Mc— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 28, 2017
This breaking story will be updated.
