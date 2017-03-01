Someone willingly posed as Nickelback’s drummer — to buy some new microphones

It is a truth universally acknowledged that any self-respecting fan of music hates the band Nickelback.
Everyone from Mark Zuckerberg to Arnold Schwarzenegger to law enforcement has taken shots at the Canadian rock band formed in 1995. An academic study has even been written trying to figure out why everyone hates them so much.
But there’s at least one person out there who not only likes Nickelback, but who really wanted to be mistaken for one of the band.
According to TC Palm, Lee Howard Koenig, a 45-year-old resident of Port St. Lucie, Florida, allegedly tried to pose as Nickelback’s drummer, Daniel Adair, while ordering $25,000 in equipment from Vienna, Austria. According to the Huffington Post, he used the email address danieladair1975@gmail.com — Adair was born in 1975.
However, a representative from the company Koenig emailed was suspicious about the order and contacted a member of the band’s security team to confirm the purchase, according to a police affidavit. When Adair confirmed he had made no such purchase, the police were contacted and tracked the IP address from the original order’s email to Port St. Lucie, where Adair does not have a residence.
According to TC Palm, Adair did some online snooping of his own about drummers in that area and stumbled upon Koenig, who performs under the name “MR. WOOKY” and has a drum setup similar to his.
Police arrested Koenig on two fraud-related felony charges Tuesday. He later posted bail but told a detective he wanted to write Adair an apology letter, according to TC Palm.
According to a Facebook page identified as his by police, Koenig claims to be a multi-platinum artist who has worked with Sony and Epic Records. However, he has been accused twice before of fraud, per TC Palm.
