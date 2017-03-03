Yelp app now helps you find gender-neutral bathrooms

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product Pause

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

4:49 One-armed former college basketball player inspires at Timberline

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

1:27 Longtime downtown business owners offer recipe for success

3:15 Highlights from Capital vs. Wilson boys at the Tacoma Dome