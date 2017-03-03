Hillary Clinton photographed appearing to read news of Mike Pence’s email scandal

0:44 'No one dies' today, Sacramento teen tells himself before pulling dazed motorist from wrecked car Pause

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

1:27 Longtime downtown business owners offer recipe for success

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol