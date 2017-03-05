Thousands of detained immigrants say they were forced to work for $1 a day or less

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field Pause

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

1:29 SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at its Lacey campus

2:38 Washington coach Lorenzo Romar discusses 74-58 loss at USC

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

1:15 What is your "traffic nightmare" in Thurston County?

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

2:30 W.F. West finally gets best of Black Hills for third in 2A state tournament