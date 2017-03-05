For one half, an NBA game had no music, giveaways or gimmicks. The players hated it.

1:29 SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at its Lacey campus Pause

1:09 Volunteers step up to rebuild veteran's home

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

1:14 Equal Pay: When Women Succeed, America Succeeds

3:16 Obama on equal pay: We will close the wage gap

2:21 Tampons at the Taproom event benefits YWCA's Other Bank program

2:38 Washington coach Lorenzo Romar discusses 74-58 loss at USC

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters