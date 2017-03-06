The next time they ask for cash on the corner, they might be offered a job instead

2:21 Tampons at the Taproom event benefits YWCA's Other Bank program Pause

1:29 SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at its Lacey campus

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast