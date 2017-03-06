David Letterman’s retirement beard has apparently grown on people

2:35 Pregnant South Carolina woman parodies April the giraffe Pause

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

2:21 Tampons at the Taproom event benefits YWCA's Other Bank program

1:29 SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at its Lacey campus

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

2:30 W.F. West finally gets best of Black Hills for third in 2A state tournament

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center