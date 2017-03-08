Surgeons were told to stop prescribing so many painkillers. The change was dramatic.

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field Pause

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

1:02 400-year-old historic oak tree receives emergency repairs

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters