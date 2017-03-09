Family pets are sacred but Friar Mustache is holier than most

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia Pause

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

1:02 400-year-old historic oak tree receives emergency repairs

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change