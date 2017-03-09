NFL teams violated federal laws on prescription drugs, court filings show

1:50 Police officer saves 3-year-old's life in KFC parking lot Pause

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:34 North Carolina provides a tool to curb prescription drug overdoses, but most doctors don't use it.

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

1:45 Nunes: I've not seen evidence of wiretapping, media may be taking Trump tweets too literally