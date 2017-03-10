There's a record sea otter population near San Luis Obispo, and 'they're so cute'

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia Pause

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:34 North Carolina provides a tool to curb prescription drug overdoses, but most doctors don't use it.

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:29 SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at its Lacey campus

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters