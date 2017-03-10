Starbucks honors Twitter trolls with new cups. No, it’s actually celebrating spring.

Starbucks, which generates similar levels of controversy and publicity with its annual cup design changes during the holiday season, is going pastel for spring.
The ubiquitous coffee company unveiled its seasonal cup designs for spring, a first for Starbucks, which has designed summer, fall and winter cups in the past. The new cups will be available on March 16. Spring begins March 22.
Starbucks first-ever spring cups celebrate the arrival of the season https://t.co/1IERwNUgx6 #SpringCups pic.twitter.com/A6uiKbLoyD— Starbucks News (@Starbucksnews) March 9, 2017
The soft spring green (Tall), blue (Grande) and yellow (Venti) were chosen based on Pantone’s spring 2017 trend report, according to Bustle.com.
The cups have a blank space for doodling, though some note the resemblance to Twitter’s egg avatar, which is associated with trolls on the social media platform. (And by some, we mean everyone, as Mashable points out.)
Looks like this cup is about to start saying racist things on twitter https://t.co/K7VCqImvQF— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) March 10, 2017
Other cups will have “hand-drawn designs” like the sun and an umbrella in a rain shower already on them. It’s hard to see the new cups generating the pushback that some of Starbucks’ other changes have. Who can get mad at the sun? (Wait, it’s 2017, it shouldn’t be too hard to see pushback coming from somewhere.)
And, of course, there are jokes on social media.
BREAKING: Starbucks' decision to remove the image of a bloody & crucified Jesus from this year's Easter Season cups leads to call to boycott https://t.co/cPdZ4u1hFq— #JeSuisCharleston (@Truman206) March 10, 2017
