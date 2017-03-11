Facing a double mastectomy, she threw a going-away party for her breasts

0:54 Public records request seeks "every photo" Lacey possesses Pause

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys