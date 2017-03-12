Trump administration blasts CBO ahead of critical report this week

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia Pause

2:23 Cultural diversity abounds at Lacey Ethnic Celebration

1:24 2017 Donut Dash 5K & Kid's 1-mile Run

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

2:29 Archibald Sisters still selling sass at 42 years and counting

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

3:25 Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes